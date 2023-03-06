Jack in the Box invades northern Utah with multiple new restaurants

SALT LAKE CITY — You won't have to pile in the car and head to southern Utah to get a Jumbo Jack or taco as the chain is opening multiple locations in northern Utah in 2023.

Signage that said "New Box Coming Soon!" was spotted along 2100 South State Street in Salt Lake City. Online, June is listed as a potential opening date.

Another location is set to open in Layton at 1584 West 2000 North in the Layton Retail Center. Developers say that site is .80 acres and will include a drive-thru. The opening date for that location is also scheduled for 2023.

In Ogden, The Standard-Examiner reports planning staffers approved a site for a Jack in the Box at the southeast corner of Harrison Boulevard and 4800 South, which is about one mile South of Weber State University.

On Google Maps, the Ogden location has an opening date of May.

The Herald Journal reports the Logan Planning Commission approved plans for the new site to build in the area of 1200 South Highway 89/91. It's not known when construction will begin at that location.

It's unclear if more Jack in the Box locations will be opening in northern Utah in 2023, but in 2022, the company appeared to be looking for new franchise owners for locations in the Provo-Orem metro area as well as in Salt Lake City and in Ogden-Clearfield.

Currently, there are three operating restaurants in Utah and they aren't far from each other. One is located in Cedar City, while two others are in Washington and St. George.