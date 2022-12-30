January night flying operations are next missions for Hill AFB fighter pilots

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Hill Air Force active duty and reserve pilots will be taking flight in January to maintain their combat readiness, so don't be alarmed by planes flying overhead, sometimes at late at 11:30 p.m.

Starting January 3 and for most weekdays in January, the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct local night-flying operations with the F-35A Lightning II, the most advanced fighter plane in the country.

Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain all-weather capabilities for possible deployment so that they can remain ready to go at a moment's notice, if needed.

All of Hill's fighter squadrons have deployed in support of combat operations in the Middle East, with some deployed to Germany to support NATO.