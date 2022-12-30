Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

January night flying operations are next missions for Hill AFB fighter pilots

Hill AFB pilot
Hill Air Force Base
Hill AFB pilot
Posted at 2:59 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 16:59:43-05

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — Hill Air Force active duty and reserve pilots will be taking flight in January to maintain their combat readiness, so don't be alarmed by planes flying overhead, sometimes at late at 11:30 p.m.

Starting January 3 and for most weekdays in January, the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wings will conduct local night-flying operations with the F-35A Lightning II, the most advanced fighter plane in the country.

Hill’s fighter wings must train at night to maintain all-weather capabilities for possible deployment so that they can remain ready to go at a moment's notice, if needed.

All of Hill's fighter squadrons have deployed in support of combat operations in the Middle East, with some deployed to Germany to support NATO.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere