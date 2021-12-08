Japanese-Americans reflect on hardships following Pearl Harbor attack

SALT LAKE CITY — Americans of Japanese ancestry looked back with deep emotion Tuesday as a result of the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Following the attack, the U.S. government carried out what has been described as one of the worst violations of civil rights against citizens in the history of the country.

Hundreds of thousands of men, women and children of Japanese descent were imprisoned in internment camps around the western U.S., including Topaz, near Delta.

Floyd Mori has served as the national president of the Japanese-American Citizens League and recalled how during World War II, The Japanese-American 442 Regimental combat team was the most decorated unit of its size in the country's history.

"These were sons of people who were actually incarcerated behind wire fence, barbed wire fence simply because of the color of their skin. No other reason," said Mori.

Mori was born and raised in Murray and says it is important for Americans to remember the lessons learned from the experiences of the past.