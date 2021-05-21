Jazz assists will mean success on and off the court

SALT LAKE CITY — When the Utah Jazz begin their play-off journey on May 22, it could make all the difference to a child hoping to go to camp this summer.

That's because Vivant and the Utah Jazz will send a deserving K-12 student to a STEM camp in their local area for every Jazz assist throughout the playoffs (STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math).

Because the team averages 22-25 assists per game, as many as 700 students could have this opportunity if the Jazz make the finals.

"This program is an ideal way to support STEM educational initiatives and provide students with an assist to attend a camp. We appreciate Vivint partnering with the Jazz to . . . provide a unique opportunity for youth,” said Frank Zang, Utah Jazz Chief Communications Officer.

Students are selected through nominations, and can come from anywhere in the country.

Selections will focus on underrepresented students who would not likely have the opportunity to otherwise attend a STEM summer camp.

Nominations can be made here.