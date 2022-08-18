Jazz open negotiations for new broadcast partner

SALT LAKE CITY — “Opening contract negotiations with potential broadcast and streaming partners allows us to explore options for enhancing the access our fans will have to Jazz games in future seasons,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. “We’re excited about the productive discussions we have initiated with a variety of providers, and are looking forward to solidifying the best, future partnership for our organization and fans.”

Good news for Utah Jazz fans who have expressed frustration on how they can watch Jazz games on television or through a streaming service. The Jazz have heard those complaints, and they are in negotiations for a broadcast and streaming partner that will start in the 2023-24 season.

Jazz games will remain on AT&T SportsNet this upcoming season, which is available locally on Comcast, DirectTV and FuboTV But the window has now opened for the Jazz to find a new broadcast partner.

The goal is to have Jazz games available with three top priorities: a traditional broadcast option, a pay-per-view option that would ranged from the full season to a single game, and an option for a skinny bundle, like weekend games.