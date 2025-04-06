Joe Lake, co-founder of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, dead at 82

SALT LAKE CITY — Joe Lake, one of the co-founders of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, has died at 82 years-old. The non-profit announced his passing Sunday afternoon.

In 1983, Lake partnered with Marie Osmond, John Schneider, and Mick Shannon to create the organization, which raises funds for children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada. In its first year, starting with a telethon, they raised $4.8 million for 22 hospitals, equating to over $15 million in 2025 when adjusting for inflation. It has since gone on to now raise more than $9 billion for 170 hospitals through a variety of campaigns and events.

"Joe's legacy is extraordinary," said co-founder Marie Osmond in a statement sent to news outlets. "He helped create a new way of charitable giving—one that could continually improve children’s health care now and for future generations. I loved Joe dearly, and his passion and heart continue to inspire all of us. Reflecting on his legacy, we reaffirm our commitment to carry on our mission with the same love and decision he gave so generously."

In the early days of the organization, Lake traveled over 300 days per year, forging partnerships with hospitals, business leaders, and influential figures in media to broaden the organization's impact.

"His lifelong commitment to children's health has left an indelible mark on our organization and the many families we impact," said Aimee J. Daily, Ph.D., president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. "His pioneering spirit and compassionate heart will forever be remembered."

The non-profit says donations can be made in Lake's honor at their website, childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org