Jogger hit, killed by pickup truck in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — Police in Logan responded to a deadly auto-pedestrian crash Monday night.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the accident happened on 1400 North near 700 East around 5:30 p.m.

UHP said a pickup truck passed a semi, and shortly after that, a 58-year-old woman who was jogging crossed to the median, then crossed in front of the pickup.

She was hit by the eastbound pickup and died at the hospital.

UHP said the recent time change may have played a role in this crash.

"In the afternoon, it's pretty dark. I wouldn't say it's completely dark, but it's at the point where it's at the tail end of dusk and visibility is not very good. There's not very much ambient light," said Sgt. Cade Brenchley.

The semi that the pickup truck driver passed right before the crash had a dash camera that was recording when the incident happened. UHP said they have to wait to get the video from the trucker's company before they can see it.

The woman's name has not been released yet.

Logan City Police said the accident is being investigated by UHP due to a conflict of interest. The nature of that conflict was not specified.

The site of the crash is not far from the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, where a Utah State basketball game was happening. USU Athletics advised fans to avoid the area as 1400 North was closed in the vicinity of the crash.