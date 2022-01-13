Jordan school district returns to virtual learning Jan. 19-21 to stem COVID spread

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Students in the Jordan School District will go back to virtual learning days on January 19, 20, and 21 due to the spike in COVID-19 cases that have caused staffing shortages and student absences.

A letter from the District explained to parents that they had received permission for state leaders for this decision.

It explained that the virtual learning days will be "synchronous," meaning that middle and high school students and teachers will log in together at the beginning of each class period for instruction.

Elementary and special school students will log in at the beginning of the day, with instructions about the schedule for activities for the entire school day.

Breakfast and lunch will still be provided at all schools, grab-and-go style, in each cafeteria; families will receive a message from their respective schools regarding when the meals will be available.

Skyward or Canvas instructions will be available soon for those who are starting a new semester on January 19.

Because there is no school on January 17 or 18, the District told parents they believe this action will help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Utah suspended "test to stay" protocols because of staffing and testing shortages.

Extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled on the days virtual learning is in place.