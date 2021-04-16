Jordan School District to keep special-needs education program at all high schools

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Jordan School District announced Thursday it would reverse it's decision to relocate the special-needs education program from two high schools within the district.

The original proposal would have relocated the Life Skills/peer mentoring program from both Herriman and Bingham High Schools, forcing the students who participated in the program at those locations to move schools in order to continue.

The decision was made earlier in April and faced harsh criticism from parents who said their children would be negatively impacted by the change and that they deserved to attend school with siblings and friends in their zoned areas.

A change.org petition had support of over 54,000 community members who were against the consolidation.

In a press conference Thursday, district spokeswoman Sandra Riesgraf announced the change would be reversed, and the Life Skills and peer mentoring programs would continue at all High Schools within the district.