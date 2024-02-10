Journey into another world with the OSIRIS-REx mission that ended in Utah

The OSIRIS-REx mission was an audacious attempt to land on an asteroid, capture a sample and bring it back to Earth.

Watch LIVE below as FOX 13 News presents "OSIRIS-REx: Journey to Another World":

In 2004, Dante Lauretta, Professor of Planetary Science at the University of Arizona and the Principle Investigator on the mission, got a call that would change his life, and two decades later got to see his dream come back to Earth.

In "OSIRIS-REx: Journey to Another World," Lauretta tells the story of the mission from start to finish as well as all of the other across the country and world that made it possible.

FOX 13 News was there as the capsule returned and the sample was unveiled at Johnson Space center and tells the whole story in this special report.

