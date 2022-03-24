Watch
Juab County asks public for help in locating missing woman

Juab County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:47 PM, Mar 23, 2022
JUAB COUNTY, Utah — The Juab County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing woman from Rocky Ridge, Utah.

Officials say 45-year-old Lenore Allred was last seen Tuesday in Rocky Ridge and left that evening on foot.

Allred is 5'8", 180 pounds and has blue eyes with red-brown hair.

Information about what she was last seen wearing was not made immediately available. Allred's family is worried about her welfare and safety, officials report.

The Juab county Sheriff's Office as well as Utah County Search and Rescue has been searching in the south area of Utah County. The Department of Public safety has also been helping search with air efforts.

Anyone with information on Allred's whereabouts should contact The Juab County Sheriff’s Office, 435‐623‐1344, option 1 for Dispatch.

