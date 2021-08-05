Judge refuses to toss case against 'Real Housewives of SLC' star

SALT LAKE CITY. — A federal judge in New York has refused to dismiss the indictment against "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah.

In a ruling handed down on Thursday, Judge Sidney Stein rejected all motions made by Shah's defense team. Her attorneys asked for the indictment to be dismissed, statements she made to law enforcement suppressed, and requests to compel evidence from the government. In the same ruling, he denied similar motions by co-defendants in the case.

"These allegations specifically allege Shah's willful participation in a scheme to defraud and are sufficient to inform Shah of the charges against her," the judge wrote. "The Court also rejects Shah's argument that the indictment is deficient for failure to specifically allege that the misrepresentations made to the victims of the business opportunity scheme were material."

Last month, the judge signaled he might not dismiss the case when court records show an October trial date was kept in place.

Shah, who stars in the Bravo TV show "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," is accused in a nationwide telemarketing fraud case. Federal prosecutors have claimed she was in the "top tier" of defendants whom they allege bilked elderly and vulnerable people out of millions.

Shah has pleaded not guilty to the charges.