Judge rules Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell to be tried together in 2023

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A judge ruled Thursday that Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell will be tried together in January 2023 for their alleged involvement in the murders two of Lori's children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

Previously, Lori Vallow Daybell's trial was sent to begin on October 11. In a document signed by Judge Steven Boyce, her trial was continued to January 9, 2023 in order to be conjoined with Chad Daybell's trial.

Prosecutors in the case against Lori Vallow Daybell are reportedly seeking the death penalty. Chad Daybell is also facing the death penalty.

"In this case, Defendant is charged as co-conspirator with Daybell," court documents read. "The overt acts alleged in the Indictment and the conspiracy charges have lead this Court to conclude that Defendant and Daybell should be tried together in single trial."

East Idaho News reported that prosecution argued since witnesses and evidence will the the same in both cases, it would be more cost-effective to hold one trial.

In court documents released Thursday, the judge stated that by moving the case, the defense team will have more time to prepare.

"This is death penalty case," documents state. "The discovery volume is extraordinary. Defendant’s defense team has only recently been fully assembled and has expressed concerns with the ability to be fully prepared to defend their client in October."

The trial itself has been set to proceed for ten weeks beginning January 9, 2023.