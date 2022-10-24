Judge won't dismiss redistricting lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the Utah State Legislature's redistricting process.

In a ruling issued late Monday and obtained by FOX 13 News, 3rd District Court Judge Dianna Gibson rejected requests by the state to dismiss the lawsuit and remove legislative leaders from being sued. The judge did throw out one allegation — that the legislature improperly overrode Proposition 4, the citizen ballot initiative that created an independent redistricting commission.

The League of Women Voters of Utah and Mormon Women for Ethical Government were among those suing, alleging Utah's redistricting for federal congressional districts was "illegal gerrymandering." The maps approved by the Utah State Legislature split Salt Lake County among the four congressional districts.

An attorney representing the League and MWEG did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment. Representatives for legislative leaders said they were reviewing the ruling and did not immediately offer a comment.

