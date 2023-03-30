Jurassic Quest, Easter egg hunts, kite festival and more happening this weekend

It's the first weekend of April and while you may be expecting sunny skies and warm temperatures, Utah is still dealing with cold and snow. However, there's still plenty of fun to be had!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, send us the information at news@fox13now.com.

CACHE COUNTY

Easter Egg Drop



At Elkridge Park in Logan, a helicopter will be flying over and dropping candy and eggs at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The full day will be filled with food trucks and other fun. Bring your own basket for a great time!

UTAH COUNTY

Eagle Mountain Easter Egg Hunt



Be at Cory Wride Memorial Park at 10 a.m. sharp on Saturday to kick off the Easter season with an egg hunt! Different age groups will be able to hunt for more than 65,000 eggs hidden throughout the park. There is also an adaptive needs egg hunt for individuals with disabilities.

Spanish Fork Easter Egg Hunt



On Saturday, head to the Sports Park at 9 a.m. for an Easter Egg Hunt! An adaptive needs field will be available at the park for those in need. Preregistration recommended.

Annual Covey Hafla - A celebration of Middle Eastern Dance



Covey Center for the Arts' Middle Eastern Dance Program will host a special performance to celebrate the sights and sounds of an ancient art form through the joys of music and dance on Saturday from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at the Main Performance Hall in Provo. Tickets required.

Lehi Easter Egg Hunt

Be at the Lehi City Sports Park at 11 a.m. sharp for an egg hunt for kids of all ages! Children will be grouped by age before being sent out to gather plastic eggs and goodies of all kinds. There will also be an area for children with special needs.

Saratoga Springs Spring Festival

A teen egg hunt will happen on Friday at 9 p.m. sharp at Neptune park and will be complete with a soda and food struck. The next day, at 9 a.m. sharp, kids can join in the fun with an egg hunt of their own, photos with the Easter Bunny, food trucks and more.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Trolley Square Easter Event



Hunt for eggs at the Trolley Square businesses, visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny and participate in kindness acts on Saturday from 12:30-3:30 at Trolley Square in Salt Lake City. Live music and dancing will also be part of the fun!

Herriman Basket Dash



Kids ages 2-12 years old have the opportunity for a basket dash at Crane Park and Plaza on Saturday. Be at the park at 10 a.m. for an obstacle-course-style fun run with treats along the way. It'll be a hopping great time! Registration required.

Opening weekend for the Salt Lake Bees



Take me out to the ballgame! It's the kickoff to the 2023 season for the Salt Lake Bees! The three-game series, happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday may be chilly, but it's a sure sign summer nights are soon to come!

Spring Orchid Show



It may not feel like spring, but members of the Utah Orchid Society are preparing to dazzle with a display of common and exotic orchid varieties at the Red Butte Garden Orangerie on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9 a.m. Society members will share tips to healthy and happy orchids as well as sell plants to attendees. For garden members, admission is free but for the general public, admission is required.

Jurrasic Quest

Play with baby dinos, excavate fossils or train a raptor while being surrounded by life-size animatronic dinosaurs at the Mountain America Expo Center on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Dino lovers - this one is for you! Attendees will be able to ride a dino, explore bounce houses, dig for fossils, create a craft and more!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Dixie Power Kite Festival



On Saturday at Utah Tech University, vendors will gather to promote literacy in kids. Bring a lawn chair to watch kite flying and entertainment including bounce houses, bouncy toys, a climbing wall, small train and more! Food and vendors will also be part of the fun. Most of the entertainment is free and participants are welcome to bring their own kites to fly in a designated area with others.

KANE COUNTY

Coral Pink Sand Dunes Egg Hunt

