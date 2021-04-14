'Just when you think you've seen everything' - Moab Police bust church roof camper

MOAB, Utah — The Moab City Police Department is reminding the public to keep camping in designated areas after busting a camper who set up a tent on a church rooftop.

"Just when you think you've seen everything, somebody sets up a tent on the roof of a church and proceeds to illegally camp there overnight," a Facebook post by Moab PD says.

Police gave the camper "props" for thinking outside the box when choosing a camping spot, but the act was still against the law.

"Also, those midnight potty breaks could be dangerous," the post says.