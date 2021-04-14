Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Just when you think you've seen everything' - Moab Police bust church roof camper

items.[0].image.alt
Moab City Police Department
Moab Church Roof Camper, April 14, 2021.<br/>
Moab Church Roof Camper, April 14, 2021.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 11:05:41-04

MOAB, Utah — The Moab City Police Department is reminding the public to keep camping in designated areas after busting a camper who set up a tent on a church rooftop.

"Just when you think you've seen everything, somebody sets up a tent on the roof of a church and proceeds to illegally camp there overnight," a Facebook post by Moab PD says.

Police gave the camper "props" for thinking outside the box when choosing a camping spot, but the act was still against the law.

"Also, those midnight potty breaks could be dangerous," the post says.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere