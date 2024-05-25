Juvenile killed in motorcycle crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A juvenile rider has died after a motorcycle crash on Mountain View Corridor Saturday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Hercules with West Jordan Police tells FOX 13 News that officers were dispatched just after 7:00 a.m. to the area of 9100 South on Mountain View Corridor. Once on scene, they found only a motorcycle and it's rider.

"No other vehicles are currently believed to be involved in this crash," says West Jordan Police Sgt. Andrew Hercules. "The rider, unfortunately, was a juvenile."

At time of reporting, traffic is closed at Mountain View Corridor at 9000 South. Drivers heading south are being diverted at 10900 South.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

