Juvenile killed in motorcycle crash on Mountain View Corridor

A still from a UDOT traffic camera overlooking Mountain View Corridor and 9000 South. Emergency crews sweep up powder spread to absorb spilled oil. Traffic is directed around them.
Posted at 11:08 AM, May 25, 2024
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A juvenile rider has died after a motorcycle crash on Mountain View Corridor Saturday morning.

Sgt. Andrew Hercules with West Jordan Police tells FOX 13 News that officers were dispatched just after 7:00 a.m. to the area of 9100 South on Mountain View Corridor. Once on scene, they found only a motorcycle and it's rider.

"No other vehicles are currently believed to be involved in this crash," says West Jordan Police Sgt. Andrew Hercules. "The rider, unfortunately, was a juvenile."

At time of reporting, traffic is closed at Mountain View Corridor at 9000 South. Drivers heading south are being diverted at 10900 South.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will continue to provide updates as they are made available.

