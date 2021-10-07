Juvenile male in the hospital after being stabbed in Logan park

LOGAN, Utah — A juvenile male was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after being stabbed at a park in Logan.

At 7:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to Willow Park, 500 W. 700 S. on calls that several individuals, possibly juveniles were kicking and punching each other near the batting cages.

While officers were driving to the scene, it was reported that one male had been shot in the abdomen and a car sped off with a male suspect driving.

Officers found the injured juvenile conscious and breathing. He was taken to the Logan Regional hospital to be treated for what is believed to be stab wounds.

Officers also located the vehicle that was described and found an adult male, who was taken into custody and is being interviewed.

Several witnesses are being interviewed as part of the investigation. In addition, a search warrant is being processed for the suspect's car.

The identities of the involved parties were not made immediately available. The relationship between the suspect and victim, as well as why the fight started in the first place is still under investigation.

