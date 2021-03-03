Juvenile vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage at Helper Auditorium, police say

HELPER, Utah — Police have arrested two juvenile boys in connection with a vandalism investigation at Helper Auditorium.

According to a news release from Helper PD, the acts of vandalism happened on February 28.

"[The suspects] forcefully entered the Helper City Auditorium/Library by way of breaking out multiple large windows. After gaining entry to the building the suspects proceeded to vandalize the entire premises, and at one point attempted to set fire to the interior of the building, all of which resulted in several thousands of dollars damage," the news release states.

A Facebook post from Helper City Public Works said the suspects caused substantial damage, including numerous broken windows, broken doors, broken interior glass, graffiti on tables in the library, carpet damage and damage caused by the activation of two fire extinguishers.

Police said similar crimes had been reported at nearby businesses, and their investigation linked the two boys to all of those crimes.

Criminal charges are expected to be filed in the 7th District Juvenile Court.