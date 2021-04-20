Kane Co. Sheriff's Office asks for public's help in 'complex' death investigation

CHURCH WELLS, Utah — The Kane County Sheriff's Office has asked members of the public to come forward if they have any information to help them conclude an investigation into a man's death.

According to KCSO, deputies and detectives responded to the home of 49-year-old Matthew Wayne Young after receiving word that EMTs with Big Water Fire Department had been unable to revive Young.

"This is a complex case and has already required many hours of investigation and evidence collection," a news release from KCSO says.

The nature of Young's death was not disclosed, but his obituary states Young "was senselessly taken from us on April 13, 2021."

The Sheriff's Office thanked numerous other agencies for assisting in the investigation

Anyone with information that may help with the investigation is urged to call detectives at 435-644-2349.