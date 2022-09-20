Kane County crash leaves one man dead, another injured; impairment being investigated

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A crash in Kane County Monday night resulted in the death of one man, while another man was taken to the hospital with "multiple injuries."

The Utah Department of Public Safety reported that the crash happened at 9:30 p.m. on westbound SR-89 milepost 17.

DPS

A 1997 Dodge Ram Pickup, occupied by two men, drifted to the right and overturned, officials said.

The driver of the vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was ejected and died at the scene. The passenger, a 48-year-old man, was taken to the hospital via helicopter and is in stable condition, officials reported.

"Both occupants were unrestrained, and impairment is being investigated," DPS said in a release.

The identities of the two men were not made immediately available.

Lane restrictions were in place for about two hours while crews cleaned up and conducted an investigation.