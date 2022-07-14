Kane County leads new "Be Kind to Kanab" initiative with a focus on tourists

KANAB, Utah — Kane County officials and Kanab residents are asking visitors to be kind to the area in a new effort to improve quality of life and protect the environment.

“We love our visitors” Camille Taylor, Executive Director of the Kane County office of Tourism said. “We get people that come from all over the world and share their culture and perspective with us and so it's kind of unusual for such a remote area for being so exposed to the world.”

Kanab and surrounding communities are truly a sight to see, from the amazing natural wonders to the hospitality of its people, those from all over the country keep coming back for the experience.

But since the pandemic started, a few bad apples have soured some tourism, and its something officials want to address in a new initiative.

The office of tourism launched the “Be Kind to Kanab” campaign to remind people that the area deserves our respect.

“We don’t want to have tourism at the expense of the local quality of life” Taylor said, “And a lot of of them we realized were new to the outdoors and we realized that there was a lot of opportunity for education and now we are tackling that.”

The initiative is broken down into three categories; the people, the land, and the experience.

Each category outlines being respectful to locals and land, being patient and staying safe while recreating in the area. All of that just to say to not ruin the beauty, history, culture, and future of Kanab and Kane county.

"I think it's really comes down to sustainability for the land and sustainability for the communities.” Taylor said in closing adding “It's really taken generations of effort and kind of fighting to keep it the way it is.”

Mention you saw this article or story on FOX13 News when you visit the Kane County visitors center and receive some free “be kind to Kanab” gear!