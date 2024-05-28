Kane County remains believed to be woman reported missing 5 months ago

SALT LAKE CITY — The remains of a woman who was reported missing in early December were believed to be located in Kane County Monday.

Courtney Townsend, 33, was last seen on November 16, when her mother reported to the St. George Police Department that her car had been stolen.

Three days later, on Nov. 19, the stolen car was found in Kane County, stuck on some rocks and burned in the forest South of Duck Creek.

Weeks after she was last seen, on December 2, Townsend's mother filed a missing persons report for her daughter.

Officials said search efforts were hampered because of snow in the area, making a thorough search not possible until it melted.

Then on Monday, March 27, an individual told officials they were riding their ATV in the Duck Creek Ridge area and found some clothing on the side of the road.

A search team comprised of the Kane County Sheriff's Office, search and rescue members and dogs trained in human remains, were sent to the area to search the area.

During their search, they found human remains.

"Evidence on the scene leads investigators to believe the remains are those of Courtney Townsend," officials reported.

The remains will be transferred to the Utah State Medical Examiner's office for further analysis and identity confirmation.

Officials told FOX 13 News that while they don't suspect foul play, the case is still under investigation.

