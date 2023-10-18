Kathleen Eyring, LDS leader's wife, dies at 82

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The wife of Henry B. Eyring, the second counselor in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' First Presidency, has passed away.

The church announced Sunday that Kathleen Johnson Eyring died at 82 years old. She passed away peacefully in Bountiful, surrounded by family, the church said in her obituary.

A public viewing will be held Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, located at 295 N. Main Street in Bountiful. Her funeral will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Mueller Park 5th Ward church building, located at 1320 E. 1975 South in Bountiful.