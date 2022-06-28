Kaysville community mourns death of retired fire captain

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The Kaysville Fire Department announced Tuesday that a retired fire captain passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Captain Steve Gunnell worked with the Kaysville Fire Department for 33 years and retired in 2019.

"Steve was a great asset to our community and a beloved friend of his fellow firefighters," officials wrote in a social media post. "We thank Captain Gunnell for his decades of service to the people of Davis and Weber counties."

Kaysville Fire said that in Gunnell's retirement, he worked at the Davis County Vaccine Clinic, where he helped vaccinate thousands of community members against COVID-19.

In addition to his service in Kaysville, Gunnell also worked for the Ogden Fire Department, where he retired as a captain in 2014.