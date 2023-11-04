Kaysville cyclist in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A cyclist has been transported by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition after being found unresponsive from a vehicle crash on Main Street. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

At 5:25 P.M. paramedics responded to a report of an incident involving a vehicle and bicycle near 1200 South on Main Street in Kaysville where they found a non-responsive adult in the roadway. He was transported by AirMed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

