Kaysville family fights Davis School District over civil rights violation

KAYSVILLE, Utah — The family of a Kaysville Junior High School student filed a lawsuit this week against the Davis School District, claiming the district violated the girl's civil rights and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Just because they were born different, because they don’t fit your perfect box, it is not right for you to say that you are not enough to live, because that’s what they’re doing at this point,” said 14-year-old Isabelle George.

Isabelle and her brother, Michael, can’t go anywhere without a monitor by their side. It beeps every time they go over forty seconds without breathing.

“For some reason we don’t know, our bodies don’t work, but somehow we’re still alive,” said Isabelle.

The freshman has dysautonomia, meaning her brain doesn’t send the signal to breathe. She also has mast cell activation disorder, Loeys-Dietz Syndrome, bradycardia, tachycardia, and many other conditions.

Isabelle had a school-provided aide ever since she entered the district at age three.

“I don’t know what it’s like to not," she explained. "I feel like I would be scared for myself."

Last month, the school pulled George's aide off her 504 Plan despite her parents’ attempts to provide doctor’s letters and other aides’ testimonies.

“They just kept saying, ‘We don’t think she needs it,’” said Isabelle’s mother, Sarah George.

As of Monday, Isabelle will not be attending school.

The Davis School District has a history of being investigated by the Department of Justice, with Isabelle’s attorney, Amy Martz, saying 30% of her cases come out of the district.

“It surprises me more that we’re not getting better results because they do have this supervision that’s watching what they’re doing," said Martz. "It almost feel like defiance.”

The family considered switching districts but didn’t think it would be fair to Isabelle and other students.

“If we don’t stand up for her, who else stands up for all the other kids whose parents don’t know the law, who haven’t researched it?” said Sarah.

“For them just to say, ‘Why should we care?’ It’s basically them saying, ‘You’re not good enough, go die,’” said Isabelle.

A spokesperson with the district said that because of pending litigation, the district would not comment on the lawsuit.