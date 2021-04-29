Kaysville father, daughter who became internet sensations announce new album

KAYSVILLE, Utah — A father and daughter from Kaysville took the internet by storm last year after they shared a video of the two singing together.

Mat and Savanna Shaw's duets have reached millions of people all over the world, and the two are announcing a live, in-person concert in the coming weeks.

"We never intended to have this kind of response," said Mat Shaw, one half of Mat and Savanna Music. "It has been so fun for us."

The pair has come a long way in the last year. From recording songs in their closet at home, to releasing two studio albums. One, called "Picture This," landed on the top of Billboard's emerging artists list in November.

The two went viral last year after sharing a duet called "The Prayer," which gained millions of views on Facebook.

"You know, it was very shocking when the video started to get views," said Savanna Shaw. "We genuinely thought that it would just be viewed by some friends and family."

They now have over 570,000 subscribers on YouTube, and have begun to play live shows for their fans.

"I love the energy and the emotion in the room," Savanna said. "Because I feel like music has the power to communicate better than words can and it just really connects people."

Mat and Savanna recently announced a new album called "Stand by Me," which will be released at a live concert at the Eccles Theater on May 21.

"For us, going from recording in our closet a year ago to being able to perform at the premiere stage in Utah is another one of those pinch me moments," Mat added.

The live concert also has a livestream component for those who cannot attend in person. Mat says people from "13 countries around the world have already bought tickets."

"I want it to be a celebration of the fact that we've made it through one of the hardest years ever, and just celebrate being together," Savanna added.