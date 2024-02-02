Kaysville horses likely traumatized after tails, manes cut off

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Kaysville police are looking for any information after someone trespassed onto a property and cut the tails and manes off two horses.

The horses were in a back fenced-in area on Windsor Lane when owner Sherry Lore said someone broke in and traveled all the way across a field to chop off their hair.

“They're buddies, they're paired up and they usually stand end to end,” said Lore. “They flip the flies off of each other, and in the summer it's amazing how many flies just come to these animals.”

Paint and Black Diamond are the victimized horses who use their tails to swat flies off themselves and each other, but now that’s harder to do, especially for Black Diamond.

“Now poor Paint here isn't gonna have someone to help whip the flies off of her face,” the owner said.

Lore is upset, saying what happened isn’t a funny prank, and since it looks like some of the horses' hair was pulled down hard, it likely was traumatic for the pair.

She does not understand why someone would come onto the property, likely at night, and do such a thing.

“There's no reason and it does hurt the horses and it wasn't a nice experience for them to go through and they need their tails. It doesn't just grow back. It's not just a harmless. Oh, I'm just gonna cut the hair and they'll be fine. Nope, all summer long I'm probably gonna have to spray them with some poison stuff to keep the bugs off of them,” she said.

Lore wants people to know that there are other ways to interact with horses.

“Most other horse people that I've been around, they are more than happy to share their horses with you," she said. "So if you want an experience, just reach out, be friendly, say hi to somebody, ask them if you can come and pet their horse and I'm sure they'd be willing to.”

