Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kaysville man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This image provided by the FBI taken from a video security camera in the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, shows a man wearing a Trump 2020 winter cap and a bullet proof vest beside a wooden coat rack, standing among other rioters. The FBI identified the man as Dustin Thompson. Federal authorities say Thompson illegally entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and while he was there stole the coat rack. (The FBI via AP)
Capitol breach
Posted at 1:34 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 15:34:36-04

WASHINGTON — A Kaysville man was arrested on federal charges Friday morning in connection with the January 6 breach at the United States Capitol.

According to a news release from the FBI, 50-year-old Michael Lee Hardin faces charges of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The exact nature of Hardin's alleged involvement in the Capitol breach was not immediately disclosed.

FBI Special Agents and members of FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force received assistance from the Utah State Bureau of Investigations in serving an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia to take Hardin into custody. He was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere