Kaysville man arrested in connection with Jan. 6 breach of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON — A Kaysville man was arrested on federal charges Friday morning in connection with the January 6 breach at the United States Capitol.

According to a news release from the FBI, 50-year-old Michael Lee Hardin faces charges of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

The exact nature of Hardin's alleged involvement in the Capitol breach was not immediately disclosed.

FBI Special Agents and members of FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force received assistance from the Utah State Bureau of Investigations in serving an arrest warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia to take Hardin into custody. He was arrested without incident.