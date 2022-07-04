KAYSVILLE, Utah — The remainder of the Kaysville Fourth of July parade was canceled after a 12-year-old participant was hit by a parade vehicle.

Police said that the girl was taken to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

The crash happened near 175 S. Main and will be closed for several hours, officials report.

Kaysville Fire officials asked those in the area for the parade to "calmly leave" and assured there is no public safety threat.

FOX 13 News

Kaysville Police called the incident a "tragic event."

"This is a tragic event and our hearts go out to the child’s family," they said in a press release.

The parade was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday morning at Davis High School, then head north on Main Street and end in the area of 100 N. 200 E.

FOX 13 News has a crew at the scene. Watch FOX 13 News and stay with fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news situation.