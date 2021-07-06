Kaysville woman charged with multiple counts of arson

KAYSVILLE, Utah — Police have charged a Kaysville woman with arson after starting five separate fires on residential property.

They were initially called to 778 Old Mill Lane, but the fire had already been put out; however, members of the Kaysville Fire Department siad they were looking for additional fires that witnesses said they had recorded on video.

According to police, all five fires were the work of Tawny Hutchings, who was charged with three counts of reckless burning and two counts of arson.

Fires were set on Lodder Drive, Brandon Drive, Kays Drive (two separate locations), and Old Mill Lane.

All of the fires were quickly contained with minimal damage.

She was booked into Davis County Jail on July 4.