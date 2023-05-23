Fight between students leads to brief lockout at Kearns schools

KEARNS, Utah — Three schools in Kearns were placed on lockout protocol Tuesday briefly due to a fight between students where a handgun was brandished.

The Granite School District said Kearns High, South Kearns Elementary and Beehive Elementary were placed under the precautionary protocol.

Just before 11:45 a.m., the lockout protocols were lifted.

The Unified Police Department reported some students and an "unknown male" got into a verbal fight when one of the students brandished a handgun.

As officers arrived, the students ran away and a search began for the involved individuals and the gun.

Eventually, the student who had the gun came walking back and they and another student was taken into custody by UPD, officials report.

The gun has not been located and officers are still searching for in tin the area.

Lockout procedures mean exterior doors of the school buildings are locked while students and staff can proceed as normal inside the buildings.

Officials report there were no direct threat to the schools or students and safety measures were just precautionary.

The school district asked that parents not come to the school to pick up students and programs are continuing as scheduled.

Further details about what the fight was about as well as the identities of the students were not made available.