KEARNS, Utah — A shelter in place was lifted Wednesday night in Kearns near the recreation center after police took a suspect into custody.

The recreation center is located at 5670 S. Cougar Lane, 4800 West.

Unified Police asked nearby residents to shelter in place "until further notice," but the order was lifted just after 7:30 p.m.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said they were searching for a man who shot a round in his house. No injuries have been reported.