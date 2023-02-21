Keep your pets safe when the weather turns nasty

SALT LAKE CITY — This week's storm is expected to bring several inches — or feet — of snow into Utah, so Best Friends Animal Society wants to remind owners how to keep their beloved pets safe.

The group says to keep cats and dogs inside, even those with thick coats, as their paws, ear, and tail are common areas for frostbite, especially if they get wet.

Keep outside time to a minimum, and remember that a pet's tongue can get stuck to metal bowls left outside, injuring them if they pull away.

Chemicals and salt solutions used to melt ice and snow will irritate or injure an animal's paws, so gently rub them off with a damp towel when bringing them inside.

And while many dogs love to romp around in the snow, they should be microchipped and wearing ID tags so they don't get lost — their sense of smell finding their way home is diminished in the snow.

Looking to adopt a homeless dog or cat? Look here for shelters and rescue groups.