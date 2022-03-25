Kennecott mine workers rally ahead of possible strike

BINGHAM CANYON, Utah — Holding signs that said "solidarity," workers at one of Utah’s larger employers rallied ahead of a possible strike.

Just before noon Friday, copper workers at the Kennecott Copper Mine picketed in front of the Rio Tinto offices to remind owners that they are unified in their effort to achieve a fair contract.

The workers chanted "What do we want? Fair contract. When do we want it? Now!" as they attempt to show a unified front in an effort to achieve higher wages.

FOX 13 News Workers protest in front of Kennecott Mine offices

Every five years, Rio Tinto renegotiates its contract with union workers, with the current contract set to expire on March 31. The mining group said it offered union workers increased competitive wages and better benefits last week, but they were not approved by the employees.

The workers themselves say they don't want a work stoppage or strike.

"The biggest concern is respect in the workplace, right? I think that’s the big issue right now," said Union representative Brandon Dew. "We know unemployment is very low and the cost of living is very high, and so our members are concerned about all those things whether they become seniority or if they’re fringe benefits, their wages if they just want to have respectable life.”

Union workers say the original offer from the company gave them only a $1.18 raise, and that Rio Tinto is offering contractors more pay than its own employees.

Rio Tinto was aware and prepared for the rally.

“We respect the fact that our employees want to share their opinions, and we welcome that," said Lita Deisley with Rio Tinton "So we will be focused over the next week to come to a new agreement. We'll also be addressing their concerns, and as we have been for the last week with union leadership, continue to come to an agreement that we feel is a strong offer.”

