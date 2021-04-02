Kick off Autism Awareness Month with Light it up Blue

WEST JORDAN, Utah — April is Autism Awareness Month, and Down To Care (DTC) along with Bold Journey Adventures of Autism Warriors and Good Spirits invite you to "Light the Night Blue" on April 2.

This event is free and open to the public, and starts at 6pm at Good Spirits Bar and Grill at 7078 S. Redwood Road in West Jordan. Bikes and cars will be lit blue, courtesy of lights provided by DTC.

At 7pm, sensory treat bags will be given out to families who have a child with autism, followed by a ride at 8pm.

DTC says this event is to show children with autism that they care and that they have support from the community.

Good Spirits will also provide food and drink specials for all participants.