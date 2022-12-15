Kick-off Hanukkah and celebrate the season with a weekend event!

Sunday is the first night of Hanukkah and there are plenty of weekend events to help you get in the holiday spirit!

It is going to be freezing cold, so grab an extra layer before you head out!

DAVIS COUNTY

Brigham City Talent Show



This talent show fundraiser will help raise money for the Fine Arts Center in Brigham City. Tickets are required for this showcase happening at 7 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center on Saturday but attendees will enjoy local talent to usher in the holiday season!

Christmas Puppet Show



Head to the World of Puppetry Museum in Brigham City on Saturday from 2:30-3:30 p.m. for a special Christmas puppet show! The event is free to attend, but donations are welcomed and appreciated!

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Utah Chanukah Celebration



Local dignitaries, elected officials and communal leaders will be in attendance at this celebration on Sunday at the Utah State Capitol from 5 to 6 p.m. Attendees can expect a musical performance, fresh potato latkes, jelly doughnuts and chocolate Chanukah Gelt. Don't miss out on the fun!

South Jordan Santa Sprint



Run off all those holiday treats with this community run meant for the whole family! Participants can choose between a 5K or a kids run and there will be prizes for top finishers a well as those with the best costumes. Registration required!

Draper Holiday Market



If you still need to check some boxes off your holiday shopping list, head to this local market for great shopping with creative and unique holiday gifts! Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be at the event and attendees will get to roast a marshmallow! Happening at the Draper Park North Pavilion on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from Noon to 8 p.m.

Brass and Organ Christmas Concert



All are invited to join in for a brass and organ Christmas concert at the Cathedral of the Madeline in Salt Lake City on Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m. The brass section of the Utah Symphony joins with the Cathedral Organist Gabriele Terrone to create jaw-dropping music. Free admittance, seating opens at 7:15 p.m.

Holiday Market



Find some holiday seals and steals at this local market featuring small businesses, artists and food makers while you finish up your holiday shopping! Happening on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. behind the Murray Goodwill on the West side of the building.

TOOELE COUNTY

Tooele County Choral Society Christmas Concert



Happening at the United Methodist Church on 78 East Utah Avenue in Tooele, enjoy some festive music - because that's the best way to spread Christmas cheer! Happening on Saturday at 7 p.m. The event is FREE to the public.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Chanukah Menorah Lighting



Celebrate the first night of Chanukah in St. George on Sunday at 5 p.m.! Donuts, latkes, dreidels, music, kid's activities, face painting and a grand Chanukah Gelt Drop as well as special appearances by local leaders will make this an event you won't want to miss. Go to 50 S. Main Street to join in on the fun.

St. George Gingerbread Parade



Show off your gingerbread creation at this holiday market! Happening at Vernon Worthen Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Community members and local businesses will come together to display their cookie creations!

Clearfield Holiday Concerts



Head to North Davis Jr. High on Saturday at 3 p.m. to get in the holiday spirit through the power of music! The Clearfield Community Band will be playing all sorts of festive tunes - don't miss it!

