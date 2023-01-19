Kick-off Lunar New Year and enjoy other fun with a weekend event!

Lunar New Year starts on Sunday and Utah has some fun events lined up through the weekend to ring in the year of the rabbit.

There's also plenty of other fun happening like a polar plunge, a festival celebrating German culture and a snowshoe hike!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or have something coming up, email us the information at news@fox13now.com.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Salt Lake City Chinese New Year Celebration



Make a dumpling, and enjoy traditional Chinese food, music and art at this special celebration on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. in Salt Lake City. Tickets are $20 per person.

Chinese New Year at the library



Performances, traditional costumes, Chinese calligraphy, painting and much more will be at the West Jordan Library on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It'll be a great time for people of all ages!

DIY At Glendale



Head to the Glendale Branch for an all-ages craft project on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. All supplies provided!

SoJo Break the Freeze



Get your blood moving with this community race in South Jordan on Saturday! Don your best 80s attire and join other racers at 10 a.m. for some fun.

Solitude Nordic Nights



Partake in some complimentary s'mores and hot chocolate as hundreds of torches and candles guide the way on Lake Flat, Evergreen, Bypass and Silver Lake trails. Happening on Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m., don't forget to buy a trail pass!

Teen Winter Ball



This not-so-formal event invited teens to head to the Library's Viridian Event Center for a dance, scavenger hunt, free photo-booth, no-charge drinks and an indoor "snowball fight." Formal wear is encouraged but not required - show off your personal style! The fun is Friday night from 7 to 10 p.m.

UTAH COUNTY

Lunar New Year Celebration & Fireworks



Enjoy a lion dance parade, photos and fireworks on Saturday at University Place in Orem to commemorate the year of the rabbit! Lion dance parades happen at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with fireworks following the last performance.

WEBER COUNTY

Sneddon Hof Germanfest



Authentic food, music, traditional dances and MORE will be at the Ogden Eccles Conference Center on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Tickets are $25 for a family of four or $8 for a single admission.

North Ogden Polar Plunge



Take the plunge for a good cause at the North Shore Aquatic Center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon! Funds will be raised for the athletes of Special Olympics Utah. Form a team, raise money, win prizes and take a leap into icy waters!

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Winter 4x4 jamboree



If you're craving adventure, head to Hurricane/St. George for the Winter 4x5 Jamboree! Attendees can expect rock crawling combined with stunning views of southern Utah. There are also vendors, music, food, raffles and more! REGISTRATION/TICKETS REQUIRED.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Sundance Film Festival



It's an event that attracts a global audience - with incredible films, conversations and more! Happening from January 19-29 at various theatres in Salt Lake City and Park City. Tickets required!

IRON COUNTY

Cedar Breaks Snowshoe Hike

