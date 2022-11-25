Kick off the Christmas season with a weekend event!

There are those who begin to celebrate the Christmas season on November 1 (or earlier) and there are those who wait until after Thanksgiving.

If you've been waiting to pull out the tree and start singing carols, this is the weekend to head out as many cities celebrate the season with holiday events.

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have an event coming up, let us know by emailing news@fox13now.com or reaching out to us on social media.

DAVIS COUNTY

Clearfield Tree Lighting



Write a letter to Santa, enjoy a warm drink and check out a gorgeous Christmas tree in front of Clearfield City Hall on Monday at 6 p.m.

IRON COUNTY

Cedar City Downtown Lighting Ceremony



Holiday lights will be turned on at 4 p.m. as Santa rolls into town to help with the ceremony. Food trucks, a tree decorating contest and a holiday tree jubilee fundraising event are also part of this festive celebration. Head to downtown Cedar City to get in on the fun!



Parowan Christmas in the Country



Enjoy a parade, bazaar, walking parade, lighting ceremony and Christmas variety show this weekend in Parowan! Happening on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the lighting ceremony, walking parade and variety show happening Saturday at 6 p.m.

KANE COUNTY

Kanab Christmas Light Parade and Festival



Celebrate this year's theme of "Christmas Classics" with all sorts of festive fun! There will be a short tree-lighting ceremony and then the highway will be shut down for the Christmas light parade. After the parade, attendees can launch a "wishing lantern" (purchase required.) The event starts at 6:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Kanab Center, located at 20 N. 100 E.

MILLARD COUNTY

Delta City Holiday Events



A light parade, visit with Santa, Christmas light decorating contest, coloring contest and tree festival will surely get you in the holiday spirit in Delta! Santa visits are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Center and the light parade kicks off at 6 p.m. from 400 West to 400 East Main Street.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Christmas at Temple Square



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is offering several Christmas-themed activities at Temple Square starting on Friday night and going to January 1. Check out lights, nativities from around the world, an animated nativity, daily concerts, and the "giving machines" which allow for people to donate directly to different charity causes.

Draper Tree Lighting Ceremony



A glowing tree, illuminated with thousands of lights will be lit on Monday at Draper City Park from 6 to 8 p.m. A visit from Santa, cocoa, cookies, marshmallow roasting and pony rides will also be part of the fun!

Night of Lights



Starting at 6 p.m. enjoy a night in Herriman filled with holiday fun! A visit from Santa, music, food trucks, the grinch, crafts, and a gingerbread house contest display are just some of the fun activities to look forward to. Check out the event on Monday, November 28 at City Hall.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Holiday Tree Light Ceremony



Get in the holiday spirit with a tree lighting ceremony and fireworks in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain. The event will also include live music, live ice carving and photos with Santa. Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Kamas Winterfest



A holiday tree challenge, carols, bazaar, Santa visit and tree lighting are all taking place on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at the new Kamas Event Center. (Santa will be at City Hall.)

TOOELE COUNTY

Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony



Head to Veteran's Memorial Park in Tooele to check out the 2022 tree-lighting ceremony! The mayor will be present to take part in the festivities. If you aren't a fan of the cold, you can also watch the event on YouTube. Event kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

UINTAH COUNTY

Vernal Holly Days Festival



If you're looking for an activity for every member of your family (even the grinches), this is for you. Ice sculpting, fire pits, pony rides, zipline, movies, adult trikes, swings, fireworks, hayrides, BINGO, Ice skating and believe it or not, even MORE, are part of this festival. Happening in a few different locations in Vernal on Friday starting at 11 a.m.

UTAH COUNTY

Spanish Fork Christmas Gift & Craft Show



If you're still in need of a gift (or you have yet to start your holiday shopping) head to this show hosted at the indoor tennis court facilities (445 South Main) in Spanish Fork! Vendors will be selling unique gifts ready for anyone on your shopping list! Happening on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lindon Holiday Celebration



This event is Monday, November 28, but Thanksgiving leftovers will still be good by then (hopefully) so I'm including it in this roundup. Head to City Center Park for live music, treats and to watch as the park is lit with holiday lights. The event starts at City Center Park at 6:30 p.m.

Mapleton Tree lighting



This is another event that's happening on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. Head to Mapleton City Park to enjoy a children's choir, carolers, a visit from Santa, face painting, s'mores by the fire, food trucks and of course plenty of holiday lights!

Saratoga Springs Tee Lighting event



Happening on Monday, November 28 at 6 p.m., go to Neptune Park for crafts, music, hot chocolate, churros, a tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show.

WASATCH COUNTY

Midway Tree Lighting Celebration



Enjoy hot cocoa, cookies, live reindeer, Santa and Mrs. Claus, old-fashioned candy, tree lighting and fireworks at this festive event! If you bring a canned food item, you can enjoy discounted skating at the Midway Ice Rink! The fun starts at 6 p.m. at Midway Town Square.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Hurricane City Christmas Tree Lighting



Donuts, hot chocolate, a live nativity, horse drawn carriage rides, a visit from Santa and more will be part of this festive celebration. Happening on Monday, November 28 at 6 p.m.

"Christmas in Dixie"



Head to Veteran's Park in Washington for free donuts and hot cocoa as well as to witness the annual tree lighting ceremony! The festivities kick off at dusk.

WEBER COUNTY

Ogden Santa Run



Preempting the Holiday Light Parade, this fun and family-friendly race is sure to get you in the holiday spirit! All participants get a Santa suit to run in and milk and cookie aid stations are scattered throughout the course. Registration required - race happens at 2250 Washington Blvd at 4:30 p.m.

Ogden's Holiday Electric Light Parade

