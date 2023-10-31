Kids give their top advice for successful trick-or-treating

SALT LAKE CITY — It's one of the biggest nights for kids this year, Halloween. As they prepare to head out in their spooky best, we turned to the experts for their advice on how to make it a successful night.

Kindergartners at Alterra Elementary came to class prepared, already in their costumes for the day and ready to educate us all on how to have the perfect Halloween.

"First of all, you have to say trick or treat," said one student who chose Scooby-Doo as his costume this year.

"The Flash" agreed, saying it's essential to say trick-or-treat.

While you're out and about, it's equally important to keep track of all of your belongings.

"If you have accessories to your costume, make sure not to lose them or drop them at Halloween," one student warned.

We all know accessories can make or break an outfit so that advice is critical to the perfect night.

When you're navigating around an unfamiliar place or your neighborhood at dark, one student said it's very important to "stay with your adult."

There's a rule that's non-negotiable for Halloween. Candy. But how do you navigate when a bowl of candy is offered?

"Make sure to not get more than one candy," Little Bo-Peep said.

Now as for what to bring during this adventure, you'll obviously need a sack to put your treats in and one student remarked that a flashlight is also essential.

"You need a flashlight because you don't know if there will be a monster."

Of course, the flashlight is also helpful in avoiding stepping in any holes or uneven sidewalks.

After the trick-or-treating is done, it may be tempting to stay up all night, munching on candy and reminiscing about the perfect Halloween. But one student says that's not the way.

"You still have to get sleep when you're done trick or treating," he said.

Follow this advice and you're sure to have a Halloween to remember!