Kids with food allergies can enjoy trick-or-treating thanks to 'Teal Pumpkin Project'

SALT LAKE CITY — Shelley Grassette’s five-year-old son has a medical condition that limits the things he can eat.

“He cannot eat wheat and eggs," she said. "So it's hard because most candy, like gummy bears, for instance, have wheat in them, which you don't even realize until you look at the ingredients. Obviously, chocolate bars and things like that have got wheat in them, so it's hard for him.”

A few years ago, Grassette found out about the Teal Pumpkin Project, which Food Allergy and Research, known as 'FARE,' created to make trick-or-treating safer and more inclusive for kids with food allergies.

“They're just children," said Grassette. "And I think that there are so many issues in the world that they shouldn't have to worry about if they can do something on Halloween.”

Families can put a teal pumpkin on their doorstep to signal they have candy alternatives and add their house to an online map.

Grassette plans on handing out allergy-friendly cookies and fruit snacks at her Ogden home, which are 'Top 8 Allergy' friendly, she said.

Lindsay Holland has handed out glow-in-the-dark bouncy balls in previous years. This year, she's doing glow-in-the-dark vampire teeth and rings, plus squishy toys.

“They're usually pretty excited," she said. "We have a lot of cars that drive up and stop, and kids jump out and run up and get some toys and then hop back in their car and they're on to the next house.”

One in 13 U.S. children lives with food allergies, according to FARE. Dozens of Utah homes are participating this year, but every home should try to offer treats for everyone on Halloween, said Holland.

“We've tried to encourage friends to have, if they're going to give out candy, that's fine, but maybe have a separate bowl that just has toys in it so every kid has an option," she said.