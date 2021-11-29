Kittens rescued from storm drain in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Animal control was able to save three kittens from a storm drain.

The newborn kittens were stuck in a storm drain in the middle of a rainstorm. But an animal control officer climbed into the drain to save them.

Best Friends / Twitter

When the Salt Lake City chapter of Best Friends, a no kill shelter, heard what the kittens had gone through, they immediately stepped up to help.

"Within hours, Amanda was en-route to foster the 3 tiny babies. She knew that they would require around-the-clock care & bottle feeding, but was not deterred," the shelter said in a tweet.

Best Friends / Twitter

The kittens were dirty with sores on their paws, but thanks to Amanda, they have not only been adopted but are thriving.

The kittens may have started off life in the sewer, but now they have the second chance they deserve.