Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kittens rescued from storm drain in Salt Lake City

items.[0].image.alt
Best Friends
FFYtvhMXEA4tGXj.jfif
Posted at 2:23 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 16:24:08-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Animal control was able to save three kittens from a storm drain.

The newborn kittens were stuck in a storm drain in the middle of a rainstorm. But an animal control officer climbed into the drain to save them.

FFYtMswWQAQEcCL.jfif

When the Salt Lake City chapter of Best Friends, a no kill shelter, heard what the kittens had gone through, they immediately stepped up to help.

"Within hours, Amanda was en-route to foster the 3 tiny babies. She knew that they would require around-the-clock care & bottle feeding, but was not deterred," the shelter said in a tweet.

FFYtSrCXMAEzuPf.jfif

The kittens were dirty with sores on their paws, but thanks to Amanda, they have not only been adopted but are thriving.

The kittens may have started off life in the sewer, but now they have the second chance they deserve.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere