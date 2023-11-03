Kouri Richins expected made court appearance Friday

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Kouri Richins, the Utah mother and children’s book author is accused of poisoning and killing her husband with fentanyl will appear in 3rd District Court Friday November 3rd.

At Friday’s hearing, Judge Richard Mrazik will hear a motion from state prosecutors to prohibit Richins from contacting her mother and brother while in custody.

They argue “it is imperative” that Richins has no contact with the relatives because of the “Walk the Dog” letter, a six-page handwritten letter that prosecutors labeled in publicly available court documents as “witness tampering.”

The Summit County Attorney’s Office claimed that the letter (which, for unknown reasons, had “Walk the Dog” written in large font on the top of the first page), included instructions from Richins to her mother, asking her to have Richins’ brother give false testimony.

Richins claims the controversial letter that was found in her jail cell was an excerpt from a book she's writing.

The judge will also hear a motion from Richins’ attorney to hold the state in contempt of court for allegedly violating the court gag order by filing the letter, and that this information now taints the prospective jury pool and prevents Richins’ right to a fair trial.

You can watch Richins' court appearance on fox13now.com beginning at 1:30 p.m.