Labor Department announces $85M grant program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — $85 million in grant funds for programs that prepare young adults with skills training, employment services, educational support, and mentorship was announced on Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Grant awards will focus on programs that benefit youth and young adults impacted by community violence, particularly in areas of concentrated crime and poverty.

Homicide is the leading cause of death for African-Americans ages 10 to 24, and the third leading cause of death for all youth and young adults in this age group, with communities and survivors facing significant trauma.

Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, the Reentry Employment Opportunities’ program will award approximately 29 grants ranging from $1.5 to $4 million each through two competitive rounds.

About 50 percent of funds awarded in the second round will go to new grantees.

Go here for more information and application forms.