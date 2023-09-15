Lagoon goes 'Primordial' with new, one-of-a-kind roller coaster

FARMINGTON, Utah — After nearly a decade in the making, Lagoon's newest attraction finally opened to mostly rave reviews Friday afternoon.

The Primordial roller coaster is being called a one-of-a-kind, interactive roller coaster that takes riders on a 3D journey at speeds up to 40 miles per hour.

Primordial, which the amusement park defines as "existing at or from the beginning of time," has a total ride time of just under 5 minutes, nearly twice as long as Lagoon's Cannibal roller coaster.

Planning on the new ride began way back in 2015 and reached the finish line just ahead of the park's Oct. 29 closing date for the season.

Lagoon officials said the contractors who worked on the coaster worked with local Utah suppliers and vendors on 75

Primordial opened to the media ahead of the weekend, but season passport holders receive invitations to make reservations to ride the roller coaster when the park is closed to the general public.