Lagoon hikes up ticket prices for 2023 season, citing increased operational costs

FARMINGTON, Utah — Lagoon announced ticket prices for the 2023 season and guests will have to dish out some extra money in order to get into the popular Utah amusement park.

A single-day ticket to Lagoon jumped up 15% and will now cost $97.95, compared to $84.95 last season.

A season passport to the park will now cost $207.95, up from $180.95 for the 2022 season.

The park is holding a Black Friday sale from November 16 to the 30, so season passports during that window will be sold for $160.95.

Officials with Lagoon told FOX 13 News the price increase stems from rising costs to operate and maintain the park in general.

They said it's "incredibly expensive" to operate Lagoon and they had to adjust ticket prices in order to continue to run operations.

Lagoon isn't the only amusement park raising ticket prices. In October, price changes were announced for Disneyland in California.

Disneyland operates on a tiered ticketing system with the busier days falling into higher-tiered categories. "Tier 6," which was introduced this year, is the highest tier, costing guests $164 for a single day pass.

Tier 1 tickets for less busy days, remained unchanged at $104 for a single-day pass. Tiers two through five saw increases of five to ten dollars for single-day passes.

In addition to the ticket price increase, Lagoon also announced a new roller coaster scheduled to open in 2023. The ride is marketed to be a "one-of-a-kind experience," interactive and something guests have never seen before.