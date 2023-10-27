Watch Now
Lake Powell houseboat destroyed in fire

Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 27, 2023
LAKE POWELL — Photos show a private houseboat was completely destroyed in a fiery blaze on Thursday night at Lake Powell.

The fire sparked on the boat that was docked at Bullfrog Marina, marina owners tell FOX 13 News.

The marina also said the fire has since been contained and extinguished and that a cause is under investigation.

Photos from a witness show large flames pouring out of the houseboat rising into the air.

Photos also show the aftermath of the fire, with charred remains of the houseboat and marina. Damage to other boats was also pictured.

FOX 13 News has reached out to the National Parks Service with a request for more information about what happened in the incident, what sparked the fire and exactly how many boats were damaged.

