Lakeview nurse helps deliver future daughter-in-law

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Mary Ann West didn't know it at the time, but in June 2001, she would help in the delivery of her future daughter-in-law throughout her 25-year career for MountainStar Healthcare.

“We take them over to a warmer where we can weigh them, measure them, do footprints,” Mary Ann explained.

That’s exactly what she did for Baby Kelsey Poll.

Mary Ann was the first to welcome Kelsey into the world, weighing in at 6 lbs. 6 oz. Then, Mary Ann handed the newborn baby over to her mother, Stacy Poll.

“I was really nervous going into it,” she said, adding that she hadn’t planned on having a third child so quickly after their first two.

Poll was also concerned about working full-time.

Stacy was understandably overwhelmed at the idea of having three children under the age of three.

Her nerves were calmed, however, thanks to Mary Ann.

A mother of three herself, the nurse had given birth to her son just a year earlier and told Stacy all about the family transition to ease her fears.

After all, here she was back at work at Lakeview Hospital. Stacy could do the same.

That new baby boy Mary Ann was telling Stacy about was her son, Tyler – Kelsey’s future husband.

“It's like I had both of my moms in the room with me when I was born,” Kelsey explained. “That’s something that's really touching.”

Although Stacy and Mary Ann both remembered Kelsey’s birth – each for different reasons – the families’ paths would not cross again for more than two decades. That is, until Kelsey and Tyler met, got serious and put two-and-two together.

Tyler West and Kelsey Poll began dating in 2021. They got engaged in February 2023.

“We were looking through the baby book, I believe it was to find pictures for our wedding video,” Kelsey said. “We had an inkling that she had brought my mom something, maybe, because we knew she had worked at Lakeview around that time, but we didn't know if we would ever find out to what extent that was.”

That’s when Tyler recognized the woman holding his now-wife in one of her baby photos.

“I turned around and was like, ‘That's definitely my mom,’” he said. “That was a really cool, big shock to us when we found that out.”

And Kelsey’s birth documentation confirmed it.

“That's definitely her handwriting,” Tyler said about his mother.

The couple got married on May 25.

“It was fun making that connection that 22 years later these two found each other, fell in love, and the rest is history,” Mary Ann told FOX13.

The families both believe the couple was meant to be together and that this was yet another indication of that fact.

“There are some things that are too, are just too strange and strong to be a coincidence and that’s exactly how I feel here,” Stacy added.