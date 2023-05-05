Lane striping project seeks to improve visibility on Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — The visibility of road striping is a common concern for Utah drivers.

“They are terrible,” said Chris from Orem. “Got to change them.”

The Utah Department of Transportation says it hears the complaints and is working to improve this crucial aspect of the roads.

When you are driving in poor weather and can't see the lane markings that's a real frustration,” said John Gleason, a spokesperson for UDOT.

He revealed to FOX 13 News that a major lane striping project will soon begin on major highways to install more “contrast striping.”

“It's the black striping with the white lines that go above it, so it really stands out,” Gleason said.

Contrast striping is already in place in southern Salt Lake County and extends through the technology corridor in Utah County.

Gleason says it has received positive feedback from drivers.

That work will be completed thanks to $26 million dollars being allocated to improve Utah roads.

In Box Elder County, UDOT is about midway through a three-year study testing various paint, tape and reflective materials to gauge their durability and effectiveness.

This year’s active winter provided a big test for the test stripes as reflectivity in stormy weather is an issue UDOT is trying to tackle.

“All of our striping is reflective. It has to be,” Gleason said. “It’s the beads that go into the paint. It’s the reflective tape. We are always working on improving that reflectivity. We are working on making it more weather resistant.”

He adds lane markings usually last about a year depending on how busy the road gets.

Any improvements and upgrades will be welcomed by Utah drivers.

“A lot of people have bad eyesight and when it rains, there are always accidents here,” Chris said. “They got to do something with reflective paint.”